Aug 15 2024, 5:03 pm
In March 2024, Dished reported that Nero Waffles was gearing up to open a new location in South Granville. Now the shop has officially opened the doors to its third location, but it’s specializing in one of its smaller offerings.

“Our third location will focus solely on our mini liège waffles and we can again take this amazing product to the next level,” shared the waffle bar on Instagram.

“A dedicated production line for our mini waffles, more space, more flavours, we want to start doing more events, make vegan mini waffles and so many more things. We truly love this product. Mini waffles for maximum happiness.”

 

Nero Waffles is best known for its tasty waffles topped with all sorts of your favourite sweet and savoury foods. Its two other locations offer a wide range of regular and mini-sized waffles.

Located at 2861 Granville Street, this location is open weekdays from 8 am to 3 pm, and weekends from 10 am to 5 pm.

Will you be checking out this new mini waffle concept? Let us know in the comments.

Nero Belgian Waffle Bar

Address: 2861 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram

