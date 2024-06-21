FoodRestaurant Openings

Limegee: Vancouver's first hand-punched lime tea store

Jun 21 2024
Looking for a new drink to try in Vancouver this summer? Well, look no further than Limegee.

The spot boasts the title of the first-ever hand-punched lime tea store to open in the city.

On its menu, you’ll find drinks like Thai Lime Tea, Fruit Oolong Tea, Mango Slush, Geegee Roasted Milk Tea, and so much more.

For those not familiar, hand punched drinks refer to the ingredients being mashed by hand to extract the natural flavours before adding tea.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Limegeecanada (@limegeecanada)

“Hand-punched Lime Tea is more healthy and delicious real fruit lime drink,” shared Limegee on Google.

The new spot, located at 589 West Pender Street in Vancouver, is operating in the former space of Me + Crepe.

Will you be visiting Limegee for its hand-punched drink? Let us know in the comments.

Limegee Canada

Address: 589 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Instagram

