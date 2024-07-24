With many BC residents considering the move to Alberta, one Calgary bakery is actually deciding to move to Vancouver.

Bread Culture, a popular artisan bakery in Calgary, closed its doors in September 2022 because the owners were “extremely exhausted” and were pushing themselves to meet customers’ demands, often working more than 100 hours per week.

Now, the bakery has announced on its Instagram that it’ll be returning, this time to Vancouver. And we now officially have an opening date.

“We’re thrilled to announce the soft opening of Bread Culture!” shared the bakery online.

During its soft opening, it will not have its full menu available. But the bakery is encouraging customers to stop by, say hello, and enjoy a croissant or some bread with a cup of coffee.

“It has been a year and a half since we made the difficult decision to close Bread Culture that received an overwhelming amount of love,” said Bread Culture. “During this time, we’ve reflected on many things. We wondered how our customers would remember us. What were our shortcomings? Why did we decide to stop? Despite our deep love for the baking and our unwavering passion, we questioned whether we could start again.”

“Running a business had its challenging and exhausting moments, but it also brought us immense joy, pride, and happiness. So despite the uncertainties, we’ve decided to reopen the bakery because we simply love making bread and sharing it with people,” continued Bread Culture.

Located at 5525 Dunbar Street, Vancouver, the bakery will open its doors starting August 3.

Bread Culture Vancouver

Address: 5525 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

