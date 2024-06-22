FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Inside Vancouver's new must-try neighbourhood spot, Slo Coffee

Jun 22 2024, 2:00 pm
Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Something exciting is brewing in Vancouver: Slo Coffee. The new 1,400 sq ft neighbourhood coffee spot will officially launch next week at 4160 Fraser Street.

Dished popped in this week during the soft launch, and things were bumping.

We tried some fantastic sips — a Mango Espresso Tonic and a Cortado, to be exact. However, we were told we must return for the spot’s soon-to-be signature sip, the Ice Pistachio Matcha Latte. Noted.

For eats, Slo offers an array of brekkie bites like sandwiches and sourdough toasts with toppings like homemade jams, delicious cheeses, and honey.

Slo Coffee

The Blackberry Sourdough Toast (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Slo’s space is one you will want to stick around in (that’s the whole idea, here, to stop and smell the roses), so there are ample outlets to plug in your charger and get some work done.

Check out some snippets of our visit and learn more about the conceptualization of Slo from our original feature.

Slo Coffee officially opens on June 24. Be sure to check it out.

 

Slo Coffee

Address: 4160 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Instagram

