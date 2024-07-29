Perfecto Cafe Robson officially opens its doors

The day is finally here! After Dished reported Perfecto Cafe was opening a second location last year, the cafe located at 1502 Robson Street has officially opened its doors.

“Our new location located on Robson St. and Nicola St. is now officially open,” shared the cafe on Instagram. “Stop by and let us know what you think of the new space.”

The new space is 1,200 square feet, complemented by a 300-square-foot patio.

Additionally, Perfecto is planning on opening a new space at 200 West Esplanade.

This corner unit is 2,500 square feet with a double-height ceiling. It will also be the first Perfecto location on the North Shore.

An official opening date is yet to be confirmed, but Perfecto told us the new location is expected to open Summer 2024.

Address: 1502 Robson Street, Vancouver

