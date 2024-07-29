Perfecto Cafe Robson officially opens its doors

FoodCoffee & TeaRestaurant Openings

Marco Ovies
Jul 29 2024
The day is finally here! After Dished reported Perfecto Cafe was opening a second location last year, the cafe located at 1502 Robson Street has officially opened its doors.

“Our new location located on Robson St. and Nicola St. is now officially open,” shared the cafe on Instagram. “Stop by and let us know what you think of the new space.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Perfecto Cafe (@perfectocafe.ca)

The new space is 1,200 square feet, complemented by a 300-square-foot patio.

Additionally, Perfecto is planning on opening a new space at 200 West Esplanade.

This corner unit is 2,500 square feet with a double-height ceiling. It will also be the first Perfecto location on the North Shore.

An official opening date is yet to be confirmed, but Perfecto told us the new location is expected to open Summer 2024.

Are you excited about this new Perfecto Cafe location? Let us know in the comments.

Perfecto Cafe Robson

Address: 1502 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

