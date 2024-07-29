FoodBreakfast & BrunchDessertsCoffee & TeaRestaurant Openings

Gourmet Donuts and Coffee opens new Surrey location

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Jul 29 2024, 7:17 pm
Langley-based Gourmet Donuts and Coffee is opening its second location in Metro Vancouver, bringing its freshly made donuts to Surrey.

As its name suggests, this shop offers an array of different donuts. Think classic flavours like chocolate and vanilla dips, dutchies, sour cream glaze, cinnamon sugar twists, and plenty more. These donuts are all made fresh daily.

But this spot offers more than donuts. You can also find cinnamon buns, bowties (a delicious twist of vanilla and chocolate dough), and breakfast sandwiches served on your choice of croissant or bagel.

Located at 15235 Fraser Highway #101, Surrey, the spot is currently softly opened. Its grand opening is scheduled for August 1.

As part of the grand opening celebrations, Gourmet Donuts is offering 10% off all purchases from August 1 to 3.

Will you be checking out this new spot for fresh donuts made daily? Let us know in the comments.

Gourmet Donuts and Coffee Surrey

Address: 15235 Fraser Highway #101, Surrey

Instagram

