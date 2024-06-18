Vancouver is home to a brand-new Korean fried chicken (KFC) joint, Sparky Chicken, and we’re here to tell you that it’s worth the hype.

From hefty portions of fried chicken to tasty grilled chicken options and even triangle kimbap, there’s plenty to try at Sparky Chicken. Keep on reading to learn all about this new Vancouver restaurant.

The concept

Sparky Chicken was created by owner James who left his previous electrician job to start this chicken shop. Because of his job, he gained the nickname “Sparky.”

But the inspiration for the name doesn’t stop there. Sparky aims to “spark joy” with its delicious chicken. Plus, the interior is decked out in bright neon yellow, really emphasizing the whole spark theme.

The space is mostly meant as a takeout spot, with limited seating inside for those who wish to dine in.

The food

Sparky Chicken is serving up hefty portions of KFC, and it’s all delicious, too. On the menu, you’ll find varieties like Cheese Sprinkle, Soy Garlic, Sweet and Spicy, and many more. During our visit, we got to sample the Wasabi Mayo, which had a nice amount of heat with perfectly crispy chicken.

That crispy chicken is made possible because Sparky breads and fries each item to order, meaning you’re getting the most fresh chicken possible.

Each order also comes with fried tteok (rice cake) and pickled radish, just to add an extra something. This was our first time trying deep-fried tteok, and it made the perfect crispy exterior with a still chewy interior.

Not feeling KFC? Don’t worry, you can also get some grilled chicken items on the menu. We tried the Hot Grill Bap, which featured Sparky’s grilled chicken topped with its Hot Grill Sauce. This one definitely packs the heat, and those feeling brave can order an extra spicy version as well.

Additionally, Sparky will be selling a limited amount of samgak kimbap each day.

Sparky Chicken opens its doors on June 18 at 11 am. Will you be checking out this new Korean fried chicken spot? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 4292 Fraser Street, Vancouver

