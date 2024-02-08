Hello Nori to open new location at the Amazing Brentwood
It’s been a big week for new food spots in Brentwood, with Lee’s Donuts just confirming a new location there. Now, another long-awaited spot has announced it’ll be opening very soon in the mall.
Hand roll bar Hello Nori is opening the doors to its new Burnaby location on February 10.
Hello Nori offers a straightforward menu with 16 different types of hand rolls you can order. You simply sit at the bar and watch the chefs work their magic, preparing your hand rolls right in front of you.
Expect rolls like Hokkaido Scallop, Toro, Yellowtail, Avocado, Tamago Yaki, and Truffle Lobster on the menu.
These creations are available à la carte or as part of set menus of four, five, and six rolls (priced individually or $23, $29, and $35 for sets, respectively).
You can also visit Hello Nori at its Vancouver location at 1165 Robson Street or at its soon-to-be-open Park Royal spot.
Hello Nori Brentwood
Address: 1920 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby
