Dehl's Gourmet: New spot for authentic African cuisine is now open

Jun 28 2024, 5:03 pm
Looking for some authentic African cuisine? Look no further than Dehl’s Gourmet, which has just opened its first brick-and-mortar location in New Westminster.

Located at 906 Quayside Drive, the new spot boasts many tasty items. You can expect to find items like banku and okra soup, jollof rice, grilled tilapia, and kelewele (spicy fried plantains).

 

Dehl’s Gourmet’s brick-and-mortar space might be new, but it’s been operating as a catering and delivery service since 2019.

“Our food concept is to offer fresh West African cuisine using a combination of local ingredients, exotic spices, and bold flavours to engage and delight our customers,” shared the restaurant on its website.

Are you excited about this new spot for authentic African eats? Let us know in the comments.

Dehl’s Gourmet

Address: 906 Quayside Drive, New Westminster

