% Arabica launches Canada's first kiosk pop-up in Vancouver

Aug 22 2024, 9:27 pm
Kyoto-based coffee shop % Arabica has launched a Canadian first for the brand in Vancouver. The concept has opened a kiosk pop-up downtown.

Located in Oakridge Park Gallery (1067 W Cordova Street), this new spot for curated caffeinated sips is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm.

This is the first Vancouver presence for the brand. % Arabica opened its first BC location in Whistler in June after some significant delays.

 

% Arabica also has two Toronto locations here in Canada and over 100 around the globe with more to come.

The independent coffee brand emphasizes high-quality coffee, toting “the world’s finest beans,” and an elevated design at each of its storefronts.

Will you visit the Vancouver kiosk?

% Arabica — Vancouver (kiosk)

Address: Oakridge Park Gallery — 1067 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

