Vancouver is a great location when it comes to Vietnamese eats, and now the city just got a brand new spot with The Bliss Banh Mi.

Located at 1612 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver, the new Vietnamese spot has opened in the former location of That’s It Cafe.

“We bring the vibrant flavours of Vietnamese cuisine to your table,” shared the restaurant on its website.

On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of much-loved sandwiches, including classic offerings and some more unique ones, like Beef Stew and Crispy Roasted Pork. Plus, according to its website, sandwiches range from $7.50 to $12.50, making this one of the more affordable places to eat in the city.

You can also find other Vietnamese dishes on the menu, such as Hainanese Chicken Rice, Vietnamese coffee (hot and iced), salad, and spring rolls.

“The Bliss Banh Mi was born from a passion for culinary creativity,” continued the restaurant. “Every dish is crafted with care, using only the finest ingredients to ensure our customers can ‘find bliss in every bite’.”

This new banh mi destination is now open, and to celebrate its grand opening, it’s offering 15% off all online orders.

Address: 1612 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

