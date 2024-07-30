A new spot for authentic Mexican fare has opened in Vancouver, and it promises to serve a side of Mexican cuisine you may have not seen before.

Santo Taco opened in Gastown on July 29. The restaurant told Dished that it aims to offer “a departure from the typical Mexican dining experience, presenting a unique expression of Mexican culture not commonly seen in this country.”

Located at 108 W Hastings Street in Vancouver, Santo Taco has opened in the former location of Noodlebox. The new location spans about 3,000 square feet and can accommodate 80 guests indoors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SANTO TACO (@_santotaco)

As for the menu, Santo Taco said, “Our menu is inspired by the vibrant street food of Mexico, with a particular focus on the beloved taco. The ambiance reflects our commitment to authenticity, with every detail crafted by talented Mexican artisans.”

Guests will be able to find a variety of protein options alongside vegetarian alternatives. In the future, Santo Taco plans to acquire a liquor license and start serving beers, tequilas, mezcals, and a selection of cocktails such as margaritas and mezcalinas, alongside traditional non-alcoholic Mexican drinks.

“We are enthusiastic about introducing a lesser-known aspect of Mexican culture to this city and take pride in showcasing how simple yet satisfying authentic Mexican cuisine can be,” the restaurant added.

Are you excited about this new taco spot? Let us know in the comments.

Santo Taco

Address: 108 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok