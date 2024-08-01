Deville Coffee opens new Vancouver location at The Post
The Alberta-based coffee shop Deville Coffee has been steadily expanding across Vancouver, and it has now opened its fourth spot, this time at The Post.
“We are so grateful to be part of this community and to open our new location in one of Vancouvers iconic buildings,” shared the cafe on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Deville Coffee currently operates over a dozen locations in Calgary and three more spots in Edmonton and Kelowna.
The brand is known for its top-notch coffee brewed with direct-trade beans, quality baked goods, and grub. It launched in 2008 and has been rapidly expanding in Alberta and now BC ever since.
Additionally, on its website, Deville Cofee has a Park Royal Shopping Centre location listed as coming soon.
- You might also like:
- 8 new PNE Fair foods you need to check out this year
- Canada's home to the original Chimney Cone is giving out free treats next week
- Much-loved Vancouver seafood restaurant to open new location
This is not the first new coffee shop to open in The Post. Paul Bakery opened its new grab-and-go concept, Paul Le Cafe, earlier this year.
Are you going to check out this new Deville location? Let us know in the comments.
With files from Hanna McLean
Deville Coffee — The Post
Address: 366 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok