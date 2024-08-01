Deville Coffee opens new Vancouver location at The Post

The Alberta-based coffee shop Deville Coffee has been steadily expanding across Vancouver, and it has now opened its fourth spot, this time at The Post.

“We are so grateful to be part of this community and to open our new location in one of Vancouvers iconic buildings,” shared the cafe on Instagram.

Deville Coffee currently operates over a dozen locations in Calgary and three more spots in Edmonton and Kelowna.

The brand is known for its top-notch coffee brewed with direct-trade beans, quality baked goods, and grub. It launched in 2008 and has been rapidly expanding in Alberta and now BC ever since.

Additionally, on its website, Deville Cofee has a Park Royal Shopping Centre location listed as coming soon.

This is not the first new coffee shop to open in The Post. Paul Bakery opened its new grab-and-go concept, Paul Le Cafe, earlier this year.

With files from Hanna McLean

Address: 366 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

