I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream, especially when that ice cream is served to you inside a delicious chimney cake.

Eva’s Original Chimney claims to be “Canada’s original home of the Chimney Cone,” and it has just opened its first-ever BC location.

Chimney Cones are freshly baked pastries named after their hollow, cylindrical shape, with a crunchy outside and a soft inside, filled with ice cream. If you’re not an ice cream person, don’t worry — you can buy these chimney cakes as is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva’s Original Chimneys BC (@ogchimneysbc)

While menus vary by location, some anticipated Chimney Cone flavours include The O.G. (cinnamon sugar cone with a fresh strawberry garnish), Matcha Kit Kat Crunch (graham cone, matcha Kit Kat, and matcha white chocolate sauce), and Mango Coconut (coconut cone, mango coulis, shredded coconut, and a dried mango garnish).

The new spot, located at 14961 Marine Drive in White Rock, has taken over the former location of Grizzly’s Rolls and Swirls.

Address: 14961 Marine Drive, White Rock

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok