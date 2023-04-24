Burnaby is one of Metro Vancouver’s most exciting (and quickly growing) neighbourhoods when it comes to eating and drinking.

From hot pot restaurants to bubble tea shops, Burnaby is a bona fide foodie playground, one that we never get sick of exploring.

A brand new Burnaby spot on our radar is called Fish With You, a restaurant that specializes in Chinese fish and sauerkraut dishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fish with you 鱼你在一起 (@fishwithyouusa)

The brand operates thousands of locations in China, but Fish With You only has one other location in North America, located in Queens, New York. Here, it has made a name for itself with its spicy, seafood-packed soups and stews made tangy with pickled mustard greens.

The new 1233-4500 Kingsway destination, located inside Burnaby’s Crystal Mall, officially opened its doors on April 15, the very first spot for the brand in Canada.

From its Laotan Sauerkraut Basa Fish bowls to its Hot Spicy Boiled Beef stew, the dishes here are flavour-packed and give diners a taste of the Sichuan-style cuisine the restaurant is known for.

In addition to its stews, Fish With You offers sides like popcorn chicken, deep-fried buns, Taiwan-style sausage, as well as fresh fruit tea and milk tea.

You’ll find this exciting new restaurant open from 11 am to 9:30 pm daily.

Address: 1233-4500 Kingsway, Burnaby

