Bandra Cafe opened its first location in Surrey back in 2022. Now, the Bombay-inspired restaurant has brought its tasty eats to White Rock.

Located at 15519 Marine Drive, White Rock, the spot serves the same tasty brews and bites as its original location. Plus, it has a great patio right by the beach.

Expect some unique brunch offerings, like Bandra Benny, made with toasted chilli cheese English muffins topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Or you can turn up the heat even more with the Kheema Par Eedu, aka Bombay’s “Breakfast of Champions,” made with chicken kheema, potato salli, and a fried egg, served with pav bread.

But Bandra Cafe offers more than brunch fare. It offers an assortment of momos, burgers, pastas, and what it calls “Bandra’s Heritage Spots,” which are modelled after Bandra’s most famous dishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bandra Cafe (@bandra.cafe)

“At Bandra Cafe we have tried to assimilate the vibe and food of the various food joints from Elco style Chaats, Frankie’s, Pan rolls, and Potato Chops,” said the restaurant on its website. “We also take influence from the famous Irani cafes of Bombay with European dark wooden chairs and white table tops for decor, and having dishes like Salli boti, Kheema Pav, Bun Maska and Mawa Cake.”

“Bandra Cafe is built on our wonderful years in Bandra, Bombay, fond memories, cherished relationships and life-long friendships. Bandra is a melting pot of cultures and religions, which is reflected on our menu and in our decor.”

You can visit Bandra Cafe at its new White Rock location or at its original Surrey location, 7310 120th Street, Surrey.

Address: 15519 Marine Drive, White Rock

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok