La Boulangerie: Classic French bakery to open in Port Coquitlam

There’s a new classic French bakery opening in Metro Vancouver to get excited about. La Boulangerie is gearing up to open its doors with a lineup of tasty croissants and other baked goods.

La Boulangerie is brought to us by chef and owner Steven Meynier, a pastry chef from France. He worked in Canada for over 12 years before opening his own bakery. Most recently, he ran a frozen croissant business at a commissary kitchen in Vancouver.

Meynier told Dished that La Boulangerie aims to be “an authentic and classic French bakery” serving baked goods at a fair price. The bakery will operate with an open kitchen concept so people can see how their food is made and where it comes from.

Additionally, Meynier confirmed that his baked goods will use “real quality butter” and have no “mystery ingredients.”

On the menu, you’ll find classic croissant options as well as some more unique offerings, like mushroom and bacon croissants made with house-made Béchamel sauce. Other tasty offerings include a spinach and feta croissant served with ricotta, goat cheese topping, and fresh mint.

La Boulangerie softly opens on August 31 from 9 am to 3 pm. From then, it will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 9 am to 3 pm, with more days and hours expected to be added soon. Be sure to follow the bakery on Instagram for all updates.

Are you excited about this classic French bakery opening in Port Coquitlam? Let us know in the comments.

La Boulangerie

Address: 1471 Prairie Avenue #2, Port Coquitlam

Instagram