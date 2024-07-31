At the start of June, Dished reported that a new Italian restaurant called Itilia Kitchen would be opening in the former Paddlewheeler Pub space. Now the new restaurant has officially opened its doors.

On its website, Itilia Kitchen says it’s “Craftings Italy’s best in Canada.”

“Our cozy, inviting atmosphere and warm hospitality make every dining experience unforgettable,” continued the restaurant. “Whether you’re savouring our pastas or enjoying a glass of carefully selected wine, Itilia Kitchen & Bar promises a true taste of Italy with every bite.”

On the menu, you can find a variety of pasta dishes, such as Seafood Fettucini and Chicken Penne, alongside a selection of pizzas and steaks.

Additionally, the restaurant boasts over 20 draft beers and a selection of signature cocktails.

Paddlewheeler Pub announced its closure on Facebook on October 3, 2023.

In the social media post, the pub owners announced they found themselves “victim to rising inflation and government taxation.”

“As we close the doors of the Paddlewheeler Pub after 37 remarkable years, we wanted to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude. Your unwavering support has been the cornerstone of our success, and we couldn’t have embarked on this incredible journey without each and every one of you.”

The pub opened at the original New Westminster Quay in 1986 and was loved by regulars for its comfort food, such as smash burgers, tacos, and nachos.

Itilia Kitchen

Address: 810 Quayside Drive #126, New Westminster

