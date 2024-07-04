Whether it’s Japadog, Myst Asian Fusion, or any number of other restaurants, Vancouver is one of the best places for fusion cuisine. That’s why we are so excited to report another new fusion spot is opening in the city: Yume Dining.

The new restaurant has no online presence, so little is known about it, aside from a brief description the restaurant wrote on Google.

“Delight in a variety of delectable dishes such as futomaki, zaku sushi (bell sushi), hotpot, donmahawk, and pasta, all served in a wonderful atmosphere.” shared the restaurant.

It also shared that it’s planning a soft opening this weekend, on July 7. “Join us for an unforgettable dining experience. You won’t regret it!” concluded the restaurant.

The new spot is located at 410 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver, which is just a few minutes walk away from Stega Eatery’s new location.

Will you be checking out this new fusion restaurant when it opens? Let us know in the comments.

Yume Dining

Address: 410 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

