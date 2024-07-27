Four Winds Beach House & Brewery in Tsawwassen opens soon

We first filled you in on a new and exciting project from the Four Winds Brewing Co. team back in the fall of 2022. Now, nearly two years later, the concept is almost ready to launch, and we’ve got some updated details to share.

The celebrated craft brewery is putting the finishing touches on Four Winds Beach House & Brewery Tsawwassen, located at 6350 Market Avenue in Delta.

This concept’s new 8,600 sq ft flagship destination features a 2,600 sq ft brewery and a 6,000 sq ft restaurant, lounge, and retail shop.

There will be seats for 132 inside and 80 more outside. That means that come opening, there will be ample room to enjoy a variety of traditional lagers and modern ales along with a menu of West Coast-inspired eats.

“Inspired by the land and sea that surrounds us, our menu will feature rustic comfort classics like mussels and fries, fish and chips, oysters, burgers, steaks, salads and snacks,” the team tells Dished.

Four Winds Beach House & Brewery is nine years in the making, so it will be very exciting for the team once they are ready to welcome patrons inside. We’ll be sure to keep you posted on an opening date once it’s revealed.

In the meantime, be sure to head to Four Winds’ existing taproom location at 4-7355 72nd Street in Delta, where you can enjoy the brand’s grub and quality sips.

Four Winds Beach House & Brewery

Address: 6350 Market Avenue, Delta

