Suren Cafe and Restaurant opens its doors in Burnaby

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Apr 11 2022, 10:12 pm
@suren_caferestaurant Instagram
Burnaby’s Heights neighbourhood is a hot spot for great food from a range of cultures, and it just got even better.

Suren Cafe and Restaurant, specializing in Persian cuisine, just opened up at 4624 Hastings Street.

The restaurant, which is located in the former spot of Greek restaurant The Zeus, celebrated its opening day last week.

 

It’ll be offering traditional Persian fare like fava bean rice with lamb shank and kobideh kabab, with vegetarian options available as well. You can also order sides like smoked eggplant dip, shallot yogurt, and beet yogurt with your dish.

Suren doesn’t have a website quite yet, but you can check out the menu through Uber Eats for now.

 

So far, the space is looking incredibly bright and spacious, with a bar and lounge area and ample seating.

The Burnaby spot will be hosting a Canucks viewing evening on Tuesday, April 12, and offering happy hour deals on food and drinks from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Suren Cafe and Restaurant

Address: 4624 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Instagram

 

 

