Vancouver just got a brand new spot for some yummy Mexican eats.

Barra Gitano is the latest restaurant to open in Vancouver serving up delicious Mexican and Spanish-inspired bites and tasty sips (and don’t worry, there’s a patio, too).

Located at 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver, the former location of Mary’s on Davie, this new spot is the perfect summer hang. Dished was able to get a sneak peek inside ahead of it opening to get all the deets on what you can expect when it opens.

The space

Inside, there is a long bar where you can sit back and enjoy a couple of drinks while eating tacos. There are also some high tables near the front of the restaurant for those who want to look out and people-watch.

Venturing further back, the ambience gets a bit moodier. High tables get replaced by soft booths with dim lighting. It feels like you’re venturing into the jungle, with a huge plant wall on one side and painted jaguar masks poking out. The mood is perfect for those more intimate occasions.

There’s also a nice 40-person patio on the side of the restaurant, where you can soak up the sun during the warmer months. This is the ideal spot to split some appetizers, grab a couple of drinks, and catch up with friends.

The food

In regards to food and drink, the fare is Mexican and Spanish-inspired with Pacific Northwest influence. You’ll find an assortment of tasty cocktails to sample.

Some of our favourites include the Spicy Pineapple Mezcalita, which features 400 conejos mezcal, pineapple syrup, pineapple bitters, habanero tincture, and lime. It has an almost smoky flavour, which was a nice addition.

Another delicious offering we caught feelings for was the Catching Feelings. You’ll find 400 conejos mezcal, driftwood contact gin, passion fruit syrup, lime, and soda in this refreshing beverage.

You’ll be happy to hear Barra Gitano offers many tasty options for food. To start, we enjoyed the Tomato and Burrata. A dish with a deceptively simple name, it features roasted peaches, serrano ham, and a pistachio and cilantro pesto alongside tomato and burrata, of course. Make sure you get a bite with each of these elements, and you’ll be in for a treat.

Another dish we highly recommend trying is the Guajillo Prawns. Imagine tasty garlic-y prawns with wine chorizo all on top of a bed of creamy truffle mashed potatoes. Now times that by two; that’s how tasty it is.

A unique dish on the menu is the Mexican Noodle Soup, featuring Mexican chilli-braised beef brisket. It has that jammy ramen egg we love and a broth full of umami.

Barra Gitano opens its doors to the public starting July 4, with walk-in availability only. In the future, it will also offer brunch and live music.

Barra Gitano

Address: 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver

