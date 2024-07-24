Heads up, Vancouver: a new spot for coffee has just opened up in the city, and it has a pretty sweet deal for its soft opening.

404 Coffee is a brand new grab-and-go coffee spot in the city that is serving up tasty Asian-inspired coffee and desserts. Examples include its Nutty Cream Latte, Korean Style Einspanner Latte, and Super Wake Ice Coffee.

Additionally, the spot is serving desserts such as Castella Cheesecake and Japanese Buttermilk Ice Cream, available in flavours like Local Fresh Honeycomb, Once in a Blue Moon, Strawberry Heaven, and Everything Chocolate.

404 Coffee is located at 433 W Broadway, Vancouver, right beside Vancouver’s first private dining ramen experience, Ramen One. Meaning you can enjoy a tasty bowl of noodles before a delicious coffee.

As part of the coffee shop’s soft opening, customers can purchase any coffee or tea beverage for just $2.99, which is a great deal for specialty coffee in Vancouver.

Will you be grabbing your next coffee at this new grab-and-go spot? Let us know in the comments.

404 Coffee

Address: 433 W Broadway, Vancouver

