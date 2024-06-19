A Persian restaurant is opening a new location in Vancouver, and it’s worth getting excited about.

Suren Persian Cuisine will be opening in Kitsilano at 3293 W 4th Avenue, the former location of Castaway Bar and Kitchen.

“Eyes on Kitsilano👀, a new flavour is coming to town!” posted Suren on Instagram, teasing the new location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U R E N (@surenrestaurant)

The spot currently has a location at 4624 Hasting Street, Burnaby, and serves a variety of Persian favourites. The menu includes starters like eggplant dip and chicken wings and specials like barberry rice with chicken, lentils with rice and lamb, and fava bean rice with lamb shank.

An opening date for Suren has yet to be announced. Be sure to check back here for more details once they’re available.

Address: 3293 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok