Tap & Barrel’s hotly anticipated new flagship restaurant is poised to open soon at Langley’s Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

The two-storey eatery, complete with private event space and expansive outdoor seating on both levels, will officially open to the public in early August.

The newest tenant in the shopping centre’s food and beverage district, dubbed “The Courtyard,” will offer seating for over 500 people.

“We are incredibly excited to join the Langley community and contribute to the revitalization of Willowbrook Shopping Centre,” says Daniel Frankel, founder & CEO of Tap & Barrel.

“Our mission is to create a space where the local Langley community can gather, fostering meaningful and memorable experiences in a unique and inspiring space.”

This new restaurant also has a year-round rooftop patio (complete with mountain views), and its lounge and outdoor bar boasts massive TVs and a state-of-the-art sound system, making it a prime destination for televised sports events.

Other elements to highlight include custom art pieces by founder and artist Daniel Frankel and a private dining room with retractable glass walls.

Expect to enjoy Tap & Barrel’s signature comfort food classics and sips for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, and happy hour.

This latest opening will bring Tap & Barrel’s location number to seven. The brand recently opened a three-story location in Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood.

Tap & Barrel Willowbrook opens on August 6, 2024.

Tap & Barrel Willowbrook

Address: The Courtyard — 19705 Fraser Highway #535, Langley

