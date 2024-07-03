When Black Rice Izakaya announced it would be closing its doors after 10 years of operation this past spring, it teased that it would have “exciting news soon,” and now, the secret’s out.

Owners have said goodbye to the longtime concept, known for its sushi, noodle, and rice dishes, to welcome something new into the space: Ju Restaurant.

The 782 Cambie Street address will now be home to the new contemporary Asian eatery. Ju tells Dished its cuisine will be made using French cooking techniques and that it coins its service as “fine bistro.”

This 1,900 sq ft space will offer 45 seats, nearly 20 fewer than its predecessor. This change signals bigger tables and more room for patrons in general.

Ju’s kitchen is led by Chef Step Suh, who has worked in restaurants in France and Japan.

“Chef Step is now putting his dreams on plates at Ju, and he is eager to show off his talents,” the restaurant tells Dished.

We don’t have a ton of detail regarding the exact dishes that will be up for order, but based on menu teases, we can gather it’ll be seafood-centric.

Think scallops, oysters, cod, and more.

For sips, you can expect a selection of wine “for every budget” and an array of signature and classic cocktails, along with select sake and beer.

Ju Restaurant will soft open on Thursday, July 4. Its operating hours to start will be 5 to 10 pm daily. Weekend brunch is set to come shortly, as well.

Be sure to make your reso today and check it out come opening.

Ju

Address: 782 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-529-8999

Instagram