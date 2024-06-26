Triple O's opens new YVR Airport location
BC-based burger chain Triple O’s has just opened a new location at YVR Airport, where it will serve its award-winning burgers, signature fresh-cut fries, and milkshakes.
“We’re thrilled to announce that we’re NOW OPEN,” shared Triple O’s on Instagram. “We can’t wait to serve you our award-winning burgers, signature fresh-cut fries and hand-scooped milkshakes!”
You’ll be able to grab these tasty burgers by gate B14 from 5 am to 11 pm daily for dine-in and take-out.
View this post on Instagram
Triple O’s is a part of the White Spot family of restaurants and has 70 burger restaurants throughout British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, along with several locations in Asia.
White Spot is also planning on reopening its YVR Airport spot, which closed in 2021.
Are you excited about this new YVR Airport addition? Let us know in the comments.
- You might also like:
- All-you-can-eat hot pot concept to open new location in Metro Vancouver
- 4 Metro Vancouver eateries nominated for Canada's best restaurant
- Tipped out: Data shows how much Canadians actually dislike tipping culture
Triple O’s YVR Airport
Address: 3211 Grant McConachie Way, Richmond — by gate B14
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok