BC-based burger chain Triple O’s has just opened a new location at YVR Airport, where it will serve its award-winning burgers, signature fresh-cut fries, and milkshakes.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’re NOW OPEN,” shared Triple O’s on Instagram. “We can’t wait to serve you our award-winning burgers, signature fresh-cut fries and hand-scooped milkshakes!”

You’ll be able to grab these tasty burgers by gate B14 from 5 am to 11 pm daily for dine-in and take-out.

Triple O’s is a part of the White Spot family of restaurants and has 70 burger restaurants throughout British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, along with several locations in Asia.

White Spot is also planning on reopening its YVR Airport spot, which closed in 2021.

Address: 3211 Grant McConachie Way, Richmond — by gate B14

