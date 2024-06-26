FoodRestaurant Openings

Triple O's opens new YVR Airport location

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Jun 26 2024, 9:56 pm
Triple O's opens new YVR Airport location

BC-based burger chain Triple O’s has just opened a new location at YVR Airport, where it will serve its award-winning burgers, signature fresh-cut fries, and milkshakes.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’re NOW OPEN,” shared Triple O’s on Instagram. “We can’t wait to serve you our award-winning burgers, signature fresh-cut fries and hand-scooped milkshakes!”

You’ll be able to grab these tasty burgers by gate B14 from 5 am to 11 pm daily for dine-in and take-out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Triple O’s (@tripleosrestaurant)

Triple O’s is a part of the White Spot family of restaurants and has 70 burger restaurants throughout British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, along with several locations in Asia.

White Spot is also planning on reopening its YVR Airport spot, which closed in 2021.

Are you excited about this new YVR Airport addition? Let us know in the comments.

Triple O’s YVR Airport

Address: 3211 Grant McConachie Way, Richmond — by gate B14

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop