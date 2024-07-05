Vancouver is full of amazing cafes, and now, another highly anticipated one is gearing up to open.

Annabelle’s is a new cafe, patisserie, and gelato spot opening in Chinatown this summer.

On the menu, you can expect to find an assortment of house-made pastries alongside some tasty gelato as well.

“After working in hospitality here for over 20 years, I’m very honoured to be a part of the small businesses that help shape the spaces where we create community,” shared cafe owner Annabelle Choi on Instagram.

Located at 620 Quebec Street in Vancouver, this spot was formerly Say Hello Sweets, which closed at the end of February 2024.

Choi is no stranger to the pasty and gelato game and has been selling her delicious treats at pop-ups and online.

Some of Choi’s previous frozen treat flavours include Popcorn and Shoyu Caramel Ripple, Brown Butter Persimmon, and Strawberry Buttermilk. We anticipate there will be similarly unique options at this cafe.

An exact opening date for the new cafe has yet to be announced, so be sure to check back here for more details once they’re revealed.

Address: 620 Quebec Street, Vancouver

