FoodRestaurant Openings

Mary Brown's Chicken to open new Vancouver location

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Aug 16 2024, 8:28 pm
Mary Brown's Chicken to open new Vancouver location

Canadian fried chicken chain Mary Brown’s Chicken is gearing up to open a new location here in Vancouver.

Located at 1653 E Broadway, the shop posted a sign on the door saying it would open on August 19.

“Look forward to serving you the BEST CHICKEN you have ever tasted!!” read the sign.

Mary Brown's Chicken

Submitted/Daily Hive

This will mark the chicken shop’s second location in the city, with its first at 6549 Main Street. It currently operates close to 300 stores across Canada.

Mary Brown’s is best known for its marinated, hand cut and breaded chicken prepared in small batches in-store. Fan favourites include the Big Mary Original sandwich, which is served on a sesame seed bun with lettuce and mayo.

Are you excited about this new location? Let us know in the comments.

Mary Brown’s Chicken

Address: 1653 E Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop