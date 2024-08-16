Canadian fried chicken chain Mary Brown’s Chicken is gearing up to open a new location here in Vancouver.

Located at 1653 E Broadway, the shop posted a sign on the door saying it would open on August 19.

“Look forward to serving you the BEST CHICKEN you have ever tasted!!” read the sign.

This will mark the chicken shop’s second location in the city, with its first at 6549 Main Street. It currently operates close to 300 stores across Canada.

Mary Brown’s is best known for its marinated, hand cut and breaded chicken prepared in small batches in-store. Fan favourites include the Big Mary Original sandwich, which is served on a sesame seed bun with lettuce and mayo.

Are you excited about this new location? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 1653 E Broadway, Vancouver

