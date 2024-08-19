After over a year of waiting, Bon Ton Pastry & Confectionary has finally opened the doors to its brand-new location.

In April 2023, Dished shared the news that Bon Ton Pastry & Confectionery, which has been serving Vancouver in one location or another since 1926, would be ending operations at its long-time Kitsilano location. The bakery announced a month later that it would be moving to 2515 Alma Street, just off of West Broadway. Then, the wait began.

Now, nearly 15 months later, the bakery has opened the doors to its new location.

“We would like to thank everyone for your unwavering support as we did our soft opening at our new location last week,” shared Bon Ton. “Items have been flying off the shelves and we are keeping up with demand with restocking and adding more cakes, pastries and savoury goods day by day.”

Bon Ton shared that its website is currently suspended until further notice and the best way to get your hands on one of its tasty cakes is to either place your order by phone or to visit and see what’s in stock.

“Bon Ton Pastry & Confectionery has been an institution in Vancouver for nearly a century and the new owners are very humbled to be carrying on a piece of Vancouver history,” added the bakery.

Despite its new location and owners, the bakery confirmed it is using the same recipes Vancouver has grown to love.

Bon Ton Pastry & Confectionary

Address: 2515 Alma Street, Vancouver

