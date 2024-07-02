It was a sad day when Dished reported that Impostori Trattoria closed in June 2024, joining the growing list of recent Vancouver restaurant closures. However, signs for a new sushi spot Sushi Umi have already popped up in the space.

On its website, Sushi Umi says it offers “a variety of authentic Japanese dishes such as sashimi, special rolls, entrees, and much more.”

Some of these special rolls include its “Cheeto Roll,” a spicy tuna roll topped with yam flakes, spicy mayo, and barbecue sauce.

This new location will be the Japanese restaurant’s second location, with its first located at 1995 Lonsdale Avenue in North Vancouver.

“We strive to provide delicious sushi made with the freshest ingredients and amazing services with utmost care to make your visit one you cannot forget,” the restaurant continued online.

A grand opening date has yet to be announced for the new location. Be sure to check back here for any updates when they get announced.

Will you be checking out this new sushi spot when it opens? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 3121 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok