Jinya Ramen to open new Vancouver location August 1

Jinya Ramen Bar is the latest name in noodles gearing up to launch a new Vancouver location, this time at 1518 W Broadway.

The concept has dozens of restaurants in the US and a handful in Western Canada, including downtown Vancouver on Robson Street.

Jinya’s new W Broadway location will be Vancouver’s second. It’s set to officially open on Thursday, August 1.

During the grand opening, the first 50 guests at both lunch and dinner service can expect free bowls of ramen. That offer kicks off at 11 am and 5 pm, respectively.

“At Jinya, we like to say that ‘we’re crazy about Ramen,’” said CEO and Founder Tomo Takahashi.

“With the popularity of our downtown location, we’re excited to open this Vancouver West location – because the people of this city are as crazy about ramen as we are!”

You can expect Jinya’s new spot to be open from 11 am to 10 pm Sunday to Thursday and 11 am to 11 pm on Friday and Saturday come launch.

Jinya Vancouver West

Address: 1518 W Broadway, Vancouver

