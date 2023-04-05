Bon Ton Pastry & Confectionery has been operating in Vancouver in one location or another since 1926 – that’s a whopping 97 years of business.

Originally located on Granville Street, the long-time bakery moved to its current location at 3150 West Broadway, in the Kitsilano neighbourhood, several years ago.

Now, the Bon Ton’s era is coming to a close – at least at this address.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bon Ton Pastry & Confectionery (@bontonpastry)

During a quick call with Bon Ton’s current owner, Dished confirmed that the bakery will close at this location due to the expiry of the lease.

Not to worry though – this isn’t the end of Bon Ton.

In addition to confirming the closure, the bakery explained that two potential locations for the new spot are being considered at the moment and that a decision about a new address may be announced as early as next week.

Stay tuned for more details on Bon Ton Pastry & Confectionery’s final days in Kitsilano and where it will be moving next. Bon Ton will also be updating its social media pages to inform its loyal customers about the relocation.