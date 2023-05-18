Dear Gus Snack Bar: Wine and snack bar coming to Mount Pleasant
May 18 2023, 5:56 pm
Three words we always love to hear: New wine bar.
So when we heard that a new spot for sips and snacks would be opening in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood soon, we were more than a little excited.
Dear Gus Snack Bar bills itself as a European wine and snack bar and is set to open at 2040 Quebec Street – inside one of the newer developments between 4th and 5th avenues.
While this spot seems to be in its early development stages still, with a very bare-bones Instagram presence and website, we already have some pretty good feelings about Dear Gus.
Stay tuned for more details about this Mount Pleasant spot.
Dear Gus Snack Bar
Address: 2040 Quebec Street, Vancouver