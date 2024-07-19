Specialty dessert shop L’otus Cake Boutique has just softly opened a new cafe concept: L’otus Coffee.

Located at 7951 Alderbridge Way Unit 140, Richmond, you’ll find plenty of the same sweets that its Burnaby location offers, like its much-loved Specialty Mille Crepe Cake. However, this spot also offers some more beverage options.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’OTUS Cake Boutique (@lotuscakeboutique)

Additionally, the new space offers a cozy and spacious atmosphere, making it an ideal spot to sit down and get some work or studying done.

The new cafe space softly opened its doors on July 19, 2024.

Will you be heading to this cozy cafe for some tasty treats? Let us know in the comments.

L’otus Coffee

Address: 7951 Alderbridge Way Unit 140, Richmond

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok