Earlier this spring, Dished shared the news that Bon Ton Pastry & Confectionery, which has been serving in Vancouver in one location or another since 1926, would be ending operations at its long-time Kitsilano location.

Originally located on Granville Street, the legacy bakery moved to its current location at 3150 West Broadway in the Kitsilano neighbourhood several years ago.

After its long tenure at this address, Bon Ton held its last day of business there on Saturday, April 22, but not before reassuring its loyal customers that a new address would soon be secured.

Finally, a new spot has been found for Bon Ton, and it appears that it will be sticking around the Kitsilano/Point Grey area.

This past weekend, Bon Ton shared that its new address will be 2515 Alma Street, just off of West Broadway.

An opening date has yet to be shared, so stay tuned for more updates.

Bon Ton Pastry & Confectionery

Address: 2515 Alma Street, Vancouver

