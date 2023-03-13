The area in Kitsilano north of West 4th and east of Burrard can sometimes feel like a strange no man’s land, where car dealerships and extreme sports stores reign supreme, but turns out that if you look hard enough, there are a few little hidden food gems to be discovered here, too.

We recently visited That’s It Cafe for the first time, a charming little secret spot located at 1612 West 1st Avenue.

The cafe is certainly not easy to stumble upon, and can even be a bit hard to find if you’re unfamiliar with the area, but is well worth seeking out for its housemade desserts and tasty lunch options.

That’s It Cafe offers some comforting handhelds and bowls (think Cubano sandwiches, a house chopped salad, and a Buddha Bowl), as well as rotating daily farm-to-table specials. These specials are listed on its website, so you can check what the daily special is in advance of your visit, but they can range from double patty angus beef burgers to Thai coconut chicken curry.

As for That’s It Cafe’s sweets, you can expect to find slices of housemade apple pie and Quark cheesecake with cherries, as well as quick grab-and-go options like almond croissants, blueberry scones, and cinnamon buns – the perfect accompaniment to the cafe’s coffee and beverage offerings.

This cozy spot also offers frozen meals to-go for quick and delicious dinners at home, with a selection of options like chicken cassoulet, beef bourguignon, and Polpette in Sicilian tomato basil sauce. That’s It Cafe also offers catering.

You’ll find That’s It Cafe open from Monday to Friday from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Address: 1612 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

