Le Crocodile by Rob Feenie is opening in Vancouver next week

Earlier this year, one of Vancouver’s most celebrated chefs, Michel Jacob, shared he would be handing the reigns of Le Crocodile over to another notable culinary name, Rob Feenie.

After four decades, Jacob would be preparing for retirement while Chef Feenie cooked up the next chapter of the iconic Burrard Street restaurant.

Dedicated diners and industry folks alike have expressed much anticipation around what Feenie’s take on the French fine dining destination would be. Now, we have more details.

“It has been an incredible journey taking the reins of Le Crocodile from my good friend and mentor Michel Jacob, who is now enjoying a well-deserved retirement.” says Feenie.

“My goal has been to create a menu that blends classic French dishes with new, contemporary options that reflect our beautiful West Coast – from fresh ingredients to unique flavours that I love.”

Aiming to pay homage to Le Crocodile’s legacy while “paving the way for a new beginning” by integrating Feenie’s West Coast culinary roots, this era of the restaurant will offer diners a transformed space and an array of popular dishes.

This includes seasonal offerings such as Steak Tartare, Dover Sole, Escargot de Bourgogne, and Grilled Veal Tenderloin Medallions with classic Le Crocodile morel sauce.

Diners can also expect to enjoy seasonal dishes like Kobujime Hamachi and a Seafood Medley with lobster.

The refreshed space was designed by David Hepworth of SITU Design, who has previously worked on projects like L’Abbattoir, Feenie’s, and Lumière.

We’re told that Hepworth laid out the vision to transform the 80-seat restaurant, which balances Art Deco elements with Provence-style elegance.

The restaurant’s branding has also seen a change. Local agency Hyphen Communications created a new calligraphy-style crocodile for the logo.

As for the team here, Feenie leads the kitchen along with chef de cuisine Marc Marayag, consulting executive pastry chef Wendy Boys, and returning pastry chef Mark Pugsley.

Hospitality vet and general manager Steve Edwards, assistant general manager William Mulholland, and award-winning, returning wine director Jill Spoor, along with many other Le Crocodile staff members who have returned, make up the all-star front-of-house team.

“When guests walk through our doors, there will be many familiar faces,” adds Edwards.

“In addition to exceptional food, consistent and exemplary service defined Le Crocodile for decades. We’re thrilled to be able to retain and maintain the level of service people have come to know and love, starting day one at Le Crocodile by Rob Feenie.”

Le Crocodile by Rob Feenie will officially open on June 25. At launch, you can find this spot open Tuesday to Saturday from 4 pm for dinner service. Lunch service will come down the line.

Reservations open on June 25, so be sure to mark your calendar.

Le Crocodile by Rob Feenie

Address: Suite 100 – 909 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Instagram

