Jul 4 2024, 5:30 pm
Heads up, Vancouver: a new brunch destination is opening in the city.

Stega Eatery is gearing up to open its second location in Vancouver’s Olympic Village.

Located in at 1778 Columbia Street, the spot is best known for its casual breakfast and brunch fare. Think tasty quiches, savoury waffles, pizza-style bagels, and soups. It also has a large selection of hot and iced teas available.

Stega has yet to announce the new location or an opening date, but those excited to try it can visit its original location at 301 West Cordova Street, Vancouver.

Stega Eatery

Address: 1778 Columbia Street, Vancouver

Instagram

