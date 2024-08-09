Earlier this year, Dished reported that a new exotic snack show, Snack Pack, had opened its doors in Vancouver. Now, the shop has expanded, adding an ice cream portion to its store.

Snack Pack Ice Cream offers over 60 flavours, including gelato and gluten-free options. It opened at 2202 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver, taking over the former space of Leis de Buds.

The snack shop portion of the store features a wide assortment of candies, snacks, and sodas in flavours that are difficult to find in Canada. Think Mango Pepsi and so many different flavours of Milka.

The snack shop is located right beside the ice cream spot at 2204 W 4th Avenue in Vancouver. It replaced the former Thirstyyy location, which was a Japanese convenience store.

