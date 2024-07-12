A popular Toronto-based Korean bistro, Horangee Sikdang, has softly opened its doors in Vancouver.

The Toronto concept brands itself as a “new wave Korean bistro” and serves a variety of Korean dishes. It currently operates with a limited menu and is waiting for its liquor licence, but you can find tasty items like tteokkkochi (rice cake skewers), seaweed soup, pork katsu, truffle potato pancake, and more. Eventually, the restaurant plans to add more items to its Toronto menu.

You can visit the new restaurant Monday to Friday from 12:30 to 9 pm and on weekends from noon until 9 pm.

Horangee Sikdang

Address: 1184 Denman Street #203, Vancouver

Instagram

