A new cafe has just opened in Metro Vancouver, and it’s pet-friendly!

Milk + Honey is a new cafe that opened in Richmond on July 2. The space is 3,200 sq ft and divided into two sections called Father’s House and Mother’s Kitchen.

In Mother’s Kitchen, you can grab a variety of treats and sips. “As an inspiration for the virtue of a mother, we aim to create natural, wholesome, and freshly baked goods, meals, and drinks that contain novel ingredients, resulting in deliciously flavoured foods,” the cafe said online.

On the menu, you’ll find all your cafe classics, as well as some unique additions. For example, Milk + Honey serves ice wine-flavoured cold brew.

“Canadian Ice Wine Flavoured Coffee is gourmet roasted coffee beans with signature ice wine flavouring,” explained the cafe. “Instead of having a very prominent, strong aroma upfront, this coffee gives a light and sweet wine-like aromatic aftertaste just like a good, old aging wine.”

As for eats, the cafe offers a wide variety of muffins like its Black Sesame muffin and Chicken Burrito mini muffins.

Even your furry friend can enjoy a little treat at this spot, with different pet-friendly cakes and muffins available.

In Father’s House, you’ll find plenty of space to enjoy your treats and meet with friends or coworkers. Milk + Honey describes the space as a”safe haven for people to work, entertain, and connect with their pets by their sides.”

“This indoor, comfortable, enjoyable, multi-functional space can be accessed year-round for meetings, conferences, performances, or social gatherings with family, friends, and colleagues,” it continued.

Additionally, Father’s House features five different private rooms. Rooms range in capacity from three people to 15 people, meaning you can host a private tutor session or a large work meeting. These rooms are available to rent on its website by the hour, starting at $50.

Address: 4160 No. 3 Road, Richmond

