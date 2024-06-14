Bak’d Cookies has been curing Metro Vancouver’s cookie cravings ever since it opened in 2020, but now the shop has reached a new milestone with the opening of its new brick-and-mortar location.

Dished was able to get in early, chat with co-owners/siblings Andy and Jessica Nguyen, and try some of these delectable 5 oz gourmet cookies. Spoiler warning: They’re incredible. Keep reading to learn all the deets on this new cookie destination.

Humble beginnings

Bak’d Cookies started as a hobby for siblings and co-owners Jessica and Andy Nguyen.

According to Bak’d’s website, “One day during the pandemic when Jess was extremely sad, Andy set out on a mission to formulate the ultimate cookie. This self-assigned task would change the game in their test (aka home) kitchen, with Jessica being the ultimate cookie judge (eating several cookies sure helps a case of the blues, doesn’t it?). After countless hours, tears from laughter, and plenty of different combinations of eggs, sugar, flour, that led to interesting cookies, Jess and Andy did it. The duo successfully created what customers call ‘the best cookies in Vancouver.’”

“I cannot believe we started when Andy was only 17 and we were baking cookies for complete strangers out of our townhouse oven in the middle of the pandemic,” continued Jessica. “Never in a million years would I think people enjoy our cookies as much as we do and we would have made and baked over 300,000 cookies. ”

Visiting the store, it was very easy to see the passion and care the duo has for this cookie brand and its impact on the Metro Vancouver community. During our visit, multiple local business owners walked in to pay a visit to Andy and Jessica and see how they were doing. Not even fully opened, this cookie shop had an already established close-knit community.

The cookies

We’ll cut right to the chase: these cookies are seriously good. Bak’d offers eight of its classic cookies and a rotating flavour to keep things fresh.

First-time Bak’d visitors should definitely try what they call the OG Cookie, the one that started it all.

This tasty treat is an elevated take on the classic cookie. It features dark chocolate chunks and crunchy walnuts with a dusting of salt on top. It has the perfect crispy edges and an ooey-gooey centre.

But really, you can’t go wrong with any cookie on the menu. Personal favourites include the chocolate PB cookie, Earl Grey and honey cookie, and matcha latte cookie.

Speaking of lattes, Bak’d also offers a brand-new drink menu at this physical location. You can anticipate finding classic coffee offerings like lattes and Americanos and some more special drinks, like its iced strawberry matcha latte featuring strawberry cold foam on top. Talk about yummy and refreshing.

Another delicious beverage is its iced salted caramel macchiato. Similar to the addition of salt on the OG Cookie, a sprinkle of salt in this drink really adds a unique flavour to it. We’d definitely recommend giving it a try.

Bak’d Cookies’ grand opening is scheduled for June 22. Mark it on your calendar because you’ll want to try these cookies ASAP. And don’t worry; you’ll still be able to catch Bak’d at all your favourite farmer’s markets and events.

Address: 285 Nelson’s Court, New Westminster

