Metro Vancouver restaurant closures: 11 spots to say goodbye to

Aug 28 2024, 2:00 pm
Metro Vancouver restaurant closures: 11 spots to say goodbye to

Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures.

The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will soon do so soon.

Closed

Sweet Something

Vancouver bakery Sweet Something announced that it has closed its doors after seven years of operation.

“Thank you so much for your support over the last seven years,” shared the bakery. “It was an honour to be a part of your community. Thank you for letting us into your homes, hearts and tummies.”

Address: 4321 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Karen’s Dreamy Bakeshop

Karen’s Dreamy Bakeshop announced on Instagram that it has officially closed.

“Four and a half years ago, my dream came true when I opened my bakery,” shared the bakery. “Sadly, Covid hit just two months after our grand opening, challenging us in ways we never expected.”

The bakeshop was best known for its sourdough bread alongside its croissants, cookies, sandwiches, and pizzas. It has also participated in Vancouver’s croissant crawl.

Address: 4021 Macdonald Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Lhy Thai Restaurant

Lhy Thai

Submitted

Lhy Thai Restaurant has been serving the Burnaby community since opening in 1994. It is best known for its curries, noodles, and other classic Thai dishes.

A sign posted on the restaurant’s window reads, “Dear customers, after 30 years in business, we are now retired.”

Located on Edmonds Street in Burnaby, there’s no word on what will replace the longtime restaurant.

Address: 7357 Edmonds Street, Burnaby

PG’s Jamaican Restaurant

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PGs (@pgs_jamaican_restaurant)

PG’s Jamaican Restaurant posted on Instagram that it would be closing its doors.

“After 11 years of serving our community with the vibrant flavours and culture of Jamaica, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors,” shared the restaurant.

Address: 1387 Johnston Road, White Rock

Instagram

Tacofino Gastown

Known for its tacos, burritos, nachos, and great vibes, Tacofino’s Gastown burrito and taco bar served hungry patrons for 10 years since it opened its doors in January 2015.

After nearly a decade of serving tasty tacos and burritos in Blood Alley, Tacofino Gastown closed on August 18.

Address: 15 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Closing Soon

Glitch Bar & Games Room

Glitch Retro Arcade Bar

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Sad news for fans of popular spot Glitch Bar & Games Room. The Kitsilano destination has shared it will be leaving its current 2287 W Broadway location later this fall.

The retro bar first opened back in 2020 and folks instantly fell in love with its funky interior, good vibes, and the now-famous Ryan Reynolds-themed bathroom.

Address: 2287 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-288-4400

Joe’s Cafe Bar

Joe’s Cafe Bar/Facebook

After nearly 50 years, an iconic cafe and bar in Vancouver is closing.

“Unfortunately, we will be shutting down at the end of October this year,” Joe’s Cafe Bar announced in a video posted to Facebook.

This beloved spot is located in Commercial Drive’s Italian neighbourhood and is perhaps most easily identified by the large rainbow mural on the side of the building.

Address: 1150 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-255-1046

YuShang Hot Pot

YuShang Hot Pot posted on Instagram that it will be closing its doors.

“Thank you for being with us for the past 6 years,” shared the restaurant. “We are very sorry to tell you that the closure of YuShang Hot Pot, effective August 31, 2024.”

Address: 950 W Broadway #202, Vancouver

Instagram

Forage and The Jervis Joint

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Forage Vancouver (@foragevancouver)

Daily Hive’s Urbanized shared the news that Listel Hotel Vancouver, as it exists today, will permanently close this November to undergo a redevelopment.

This means the eateries that operate as part of the Robson Street hotel will also be winding down. Both Forage and The Jervis Joint will wrap up operations in November.

The Flying Pig Olympic Village

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Flying Pig (@wearetheflyingpig)

Vancouver’s Olympic Village area will lose a staple restaurant this fall, as The Flying Pig Group of Restaurants will shutter its outpost there.

The Flying Pig Olympic Village (127 2nd Avenue West) confirmed to Dished that it will close in late fall.

Address: 127 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-1111

Instagram

Cioppino’s

Cioppino’s, located at 1133 Hamilton Street in Yaletown, told Dished it will close on December 21.

Founder and chef Pino Posteraro told Dished, “At the moment, at 60 years of age, I want to finish strongly (along with loyal and dedicated staff) the last eight months of our glorious 25 years of business.”

Address: 1133 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-688-7466

Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean and Marco Ovies

