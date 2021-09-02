Open and opening soon: 54 new Vancouver restaurants to try
New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.
We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.
There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
Here are 54 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now or in the near future.
New Vancouver restaurants
BARA Caribbean Cuisine
A new Caribbean food purveyor is aiming to bring a taste of the islands to Vancouver. BARA Caribbean Cuisine is officially open inside International Village Mall.
Address: International Village Mall — 88 W Pender Street, Vancouver
Phone: 236-427-3920
8bite (food cart)
A new video game-themed food cart has just launched in Vancouver. 8bite is now open and can be found at Jonathan Rogers Park in Mount Pleasant on specific dates, which will be updated on its Instagram.
Address: Check for location
Obanhmi – Broadway
A popular Vietnamese street food chain recently launched a brand new location. Obanhmi is now open and operating at 1668 W Broadway #102.
Address: 1668 W Broadway #102, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-1668
Alouette Bistro
Alouette is the newest addition to the Executive Table Group’s collection of eateries, which includes Vancouver’s Hydra Estiatorio Mediterranean & Bar, North Vancouver’s Seaside Provisions, and Richmond’s Freebird Table & Bar.
Address: 567 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Delara
Highly anticipated new concept Delara Restaurant has officially opened at 2272 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano.
Address: 2272 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
The Source Bulk Foods — Kitsilano
Popular Australian retailer the Source Bulk Foods has officially opened its second North American location in Vancouver. While the zero-waste brand was founded Down Under, it currently operates 64 bulk food stores around the globe in the UK, New Zealand, Ireland, and Singapore.
Address: 2699 West Broadway, Vancouver
Aburi To-Go Downtown
Good news for folks in downtown Vancouver who love Japanese specialty food and grocery items, Aburi Restaurants, Canada’s Aburi To-Go concept, is popping up in a new location.
Address: Gyoza Bar — 622 West Pender Street, Vancouver
Bruno
Dished Vancouver was thrilled to be the first inside to see what the space and the kitchen, led by award-winning Executive Chef Will Lew, has in store for patrons.
Address: Versante Hotel — 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond
Katsuya — Vancouver
Katsuya has officially opened its first Vancouver location on Robson Street. The Toronto-based Japanese-fusion tonkatsu chain opened an outpost in Coquitlam in fall 2019, and now the brand’s second BC location is operating at 1471 Robson Street.
Address: 1471 Robson Street, Vancouver
WaffleLand Café
Out with the designer dim sum, and in with the sweet treats. WaffleLand Café is now officially open in the former location of Ampersand Bistro & Bar.
Address: 32 Water Street, Vancouver
Black Coffeehouse + Lounge
Black Coffeehouse + Lounge is now open in Mount Pleasant. The 1 East Broadway concept is now open and operating in the former location of Asian-fusion restaurant Indochine Kitchen + Bar.
Address: 1 East Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-0828
Baby Dhal Roti
A new destination for Caribbean eats just launched in Vancouver. Baby Dhal Roti is now open on The Drive. The 2707 Commercial Drive spot, aka “Vancouver’s Roti headquarters,” is now officially operating.
Address: 2707 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-7684
Honeybrew Bar
A new spot for top-notch treats and sips, Honeybrew Strudel Bar, is now officially open in downtown Vancouver. This sweet destination has taken over the former location of Truffles Fine Foods at 785 Davie Street.
Address: 785 Davie Street, Vancouver
Shameless Buns
First, there was the vibrant food Jeepney with the colourful, photo-worthy grub. Now, the brick-and-mortar restaurant from Shameless Buns is officially open to the public.
Address: 5772 Fraser Street, Vancouver
New Vancouver restaurants opening soon
Land & Sea Restaurant & Bar
A brand new West Coast Japanese restaurant is gearing up to launch in Vancouver soon. This is your first sneak peek at Land & Sea, slated to open in south Kerrisdale this week.
Address: 1864 W 57th Avenue, Vancouver
DL Chicken UBC
One of Vancouver’s most popular Nashville hot chicken spots has announced plans for a new location. And UBC students will definitely have something to cheer about.
Address: 6065 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Community Taps and Pizza
Community Taps and Pizza is aiming to open its doors to the public this fall. Once it does, folks can expect lunch, dinner, and happy hour specials, as well as weekend brunch service. There will also be tons of options for takeout and off-sales.
Address: 1191 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Bin 4 Burger Lounge – Burnaby
Popular Victoria-based burger joint, Bin 4 Burger Lounge, has announced when burger lovers in Burnaby will have access to their tasty eats.
Perfecto Cafe
A new spot for pastries and gelato is opening in a former downtown Starbucks location. The Perfecto Cafe will be launching soon at 605 Davie Street.
Address: 605 Davie Street, Vancouver
SWITCH Vancouver
SWITCH is advertised as “Vancouver’s largest premier party venue,” and it’s set to open in late 2021. Located at 1339 Robson Street (formerly Hon’s Wun-Tun House), SWITCH describes itself as a kitchen, bar, and lounge as well as a new karaoke destination.
Address: 1339 Robson Street, Vancouver
NeNe Chicken – Davie Street
NeNe Chicken has signage up at a new address in Vancouver. Looks like the famous Korean fried chicken chain will be launching in the West End.
Address: 1231 Davie Street, Vancouver
BjornBar Bakery — Coquitlam
BjornBar Bakery is opening a new location in Coquitlam soon. This will be the second outpost for the popular North Vancouver sweet spot, which is known for its wide selection of delicious gourmet dessert bars.
Address: The U — 111 – 581 Clarke Road, Coquitlam
MunChicken
A new Korean bistro called MunChicken is set to open in Kitsilano. The eatery has put up signage at 1629 Yew Street, in the former location of Mak N Ming, which closed its doors in July.
Address: 1629 Yew Street, Vancouver
Linh Café Vancouver House
Linh Café’s new location is coming in hot, foodies! The French-Vietnamese restaurant confirmed back in January that it would be opening at 1428 Granville Street at Vancouver House. The eatery currently operates an original outpost in Kitsilano at 2836 W 4th Avenue. It dishes up an array of Vietnamese noodle soups, French delicacies, and signature shareables such as spicy baguettes sticks, escargot, and salad rolls.
Address: 1428 Granville Street, Vancouver
Pizza Rubato Napoletana
A new spot for quality ‘za is planning on opening in Vancouver soon. Pizza Rubato Napoletana is gearing up to launch at 561 W Broadway. Named after an Italian musical term that means “rhythmic freedom,” the new pizza joint will be a destination where folks can find over 25 different varieties of authentic Neapolitan pies once it opens.
Address: 561 W Broadway, Vancouver
Fatburger Canada Flagship
When one chain closes, it looks like another one opens. Fatburger Canada has some big news for Vancouverites. The brand is officially opening a new flagship location downtown in the Granville Entertainment District, to be more specific.
Address: 734 Granville Street, Vancouver
Zarak
The talented folks behind Surrey’s celebrated eatery Afghan Kitchen have revealed they have a new concept in the works. Zarak is slated to open in Vancouver later this fall, Dished Vancouver is told. The new restaurant will be launching at 2102 Main Street in October 2021, tentatively.
Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver
Mary Brown’s — Port Moody
By now, you likely know that popular Canadian fried chicken chain Mary Brown’s is officially landing in Vancouver later this year, but we’ve received word that another fresh outpost is in the works as well. Mary Brown’s confirmed to Dished Vancouver that it would be opening a location at Suter Brook Village in Port Moody.
Address: Units 138 & 146 Brew Street, Port Moody
Chubbs
A new spot for “game-changing” comfort eats, Chubbs, is slated to open in Metro Vancouver soon. The brand new concept is opening in Surrey at The Shops at Morgan Crossing, Unit F118 – 15775 Croydon Drive.
Address: The Shops at Morgan Crossing, Unit F118 – 15775 Croydon Drive, Surrey
Popeyes Chicken — Richmond, Abbotsford, Victoria
Popeyes Chicken’s aggressive BC expansion has no plans of slowing down; the team tells Dished Vancouver. The American chain has seriously exploded on the west coast over the last few years, opening nearly 10 locations across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
Haidilao Hot Pot — The Amazing Brentwood
Haidilao Hot Pot is officially opening a new location in Metro Vancouver — this time in Burnaby. The global hot pot chain will be opening in Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood on the mall’s second level.
The Farmhouse
Mount Pleasant is getting more delicious this summer, as the neighbourhood will be home to Vancouver’s new farm-to-table Italian restaurant called The Farmhouse. The Farmhouse will be opening at 352 East 10th Avenue, which is just a stone’s throw from Kingsgate Mall. The eatery will feature an open kitchen and seats for 60, including four spots at a short serve bar.
Address: 352 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver
Pablo Cheese Tart
More exciting food news for folks living in BC, it appears the province will be the next to get several locations of the uber-popular Japanese chain Pablo Cheese Tart, the company tells Dished Vancouver. The Osaka-based brand is known for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” and cheesecakes in various flavours and sizes. It’s set to open not one but three locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, and Richmond. The exact addresses are TBD.
Collective Goods
A new neighbourhood bistro and grocer called Collective Goods is planning to open in Vancouver this summer. The concept’s executive chef, Sean Reeve (The Mackenzie Room, Say Mercy), is heading up the food program at the new destination. It will be opening at 3532 Commercial Street.
Address: 3532 Commercial Street, Vancouver
Bamboo World Kitchen
Bamboo World Kitchen is gearing up to open its flagship location in Vancouver. The new 2690 Granville Street eatery will be opening in the former location of a Starbucks in South Granville.
Address: 2690 Granville Street, Vancouver
Charcuterie Vancouver
One of the city’s top makers for custom graze tables, boards, and charcuterie boxes is opening a brick-and-mortar shop. Charcuterie Vancouver announced a storefront is officially in the works, and it’s slated to open this summer. The purveyor revealed the shop would be located at 2766 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano, which is just a hop, skip, and a jump from the beach (picnics to-go, anyone?).
Address: 2766 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Ignite Pizzeria — Yaletown
We’ve been waiting to see what would replace the Vancouver Starbucks that Ariana Grande made famous, and now a year-and-a-half after it shuttered, we finally know. The high-traffic 977 Mainland Street address will be Ignite Pizzeria’s newest branch, flagship location, and test kitchen. Ignite Pizzeria is a local maker that offers handcrafted, stone-fired pizza out of its Gastown and Main Street locations.
Address: 977 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Mister — Kitsilano
One of Vancouver’s favourite sweet spots is officially opening a new location, Dished Vancouver has learned. Mister Ice Cream Bar is gearing up to open its second Vancouver outpost in Kitsilano this summer. The popular liquid nitrogen churned ice cream parlour will be setting up shop at 1835 West 1st Avenue, the former location of a smoothie bar called Shift Shakes.
Address: 1835 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Mary Brown’s — Vancouver
Famous Canadian chicken chain Mary Brown’s is officially landing in Vancouver this summer. The national, quick-service eatery was founded in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador in 1969 and has since grown to operate nearly 200 locations across the country. It’s known for offering up a menu of signature chicken made from whole, fresh, local Canada Grade A chicken alongside eats like taters and coleslaw.
Address: 6549 Main Street, Vancouver
Marutama Ra-men – Coquitlam
Marutama Ramen is opening yet another BC location, and this time, a new eatery is headed for Coquitlam. The must-try Tokyo ramen shop operates five restaurants in Vancouver and Metro Vancouver. This will be its sixth spot in the area.
Address: 1190 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Kin Kao
Authentic Thai eats purveyor Kin Kao has announced it will be opening a new Vancouver location. The concept will be setting up shop at 317 E Broadway (the former location of The Black Lodge) this summer, according to its social accounts.
Address: 317 E Broadway, Vancouver
Angus T – Park Royal
Vancouver’s croissant-centric bakery Angus T opened back in 2018, and now the much-loved purveyor is gearing up for a second location.
Address: Park Royal, West Vancouver
Juanita
Kitsilano, you’re in for a treat. The new all-day dining concept “Juanita” is gearing up to open, and pretty soon at that. Located at 1516 Yew Street, the eatery has taken over the space formerly occupied by shuttered jazz destination the Blue Martini Cafe, directly across the street from Nook and Local.
Address: 1516 Yew Street, Vancouver
La Ruota Cambie
It’s out with one pizza chain and in with another: La Ruota will be opening on Cambie Street where make-your-own spot Assembli used to operate.
Address: 2325 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Yogost
Yogurt and rice drink chain “Yogost” is officially opening a new location in Metro Vancouver. The brand will be opening a new outpost in Burnaby at 4560 Kingsway near Crystal Mall and Metropolis at Metrotown.
Address: 4560 Kingsway, Burnaby
Kozak Ukraïnian Bakery
A popular destination for Ukrainian food and artisan bread, Kozak Ukraïnian Bakery, is officially opening a new Vancouver location. The local staple will be opening its third outpost in Gastown at 1 West Cordova Street sometime this spring.
Address: 1 West Cordova Street
Luigi & Sons
Calling all steak lovers, the Toptable Group is gearing up to open a brand new quality provisions spot and butcher shop: Luigi & Sons. This new destination is brought to us by the team behind Elisa steakhouse, so you know it’s going to be good (and John Cena approved).
Address: Yaletown
iSETTA
This new counter-service destination will have indoor seating for about 42 people, as well as additional outdoor patio space for folks looking to enjoy everything from brunch eats to Italian-style paninis al fresco.
Address: 4360 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Saola
A new modern Asian restaurant called “Saola” is set to open in Vancouver. Slated to open at 2415 Main Street in early 2021, the folks behind this project include Do Chay’s Patrick Do, seasoned hospitality veteran Kevin Lin, and actor-producer and actor-writer Osric Chau and Nicholas Carey, respectively.
Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver
BBQ Chicken — Main Street
We don’t really need any more Korean Fried Chicken joints in Vancouver, but we certainly won’t say no to new additions. BBQ Chicken is opening a new location in town. The chain — which has been rapidly expanding across BC, Alberta, and Ontario — is slated to open its newest location in Vancouver at 4470 Main Street.
Address: 4470 Main Street, Vancouver
Menya Itto Vancouver
Popular Tokyo-born ramen shop Menya Itto is officially opening its first North American location in Vancouver. The brand’s first outpost on the continent will be opening at 1479 Robson Street, the former location of Ramen Koika.
Address: 1479 Robson Street, Vancouver
The Very Good Butchers
Victoria-based vegan food phenomenon The Very Good Butchers is officially opening a huge flagship location in Vancouver. On a call with Dished Vancouver, the company’s CEO, Mitchell Scott, shared details about the plans for a new 10,000-square-foot facility slated to open at the Nickel at 285 West 5th in Mount Pleasant.
Address: 285 West 5th, Vancouver
Jollibee — Granville Street
It was confirmed to Daily Hive that Jollibee’s first BC location is slated to take over 833 Granville Street, the former location of ShuRaku Sake Bar & Bistro, which closed in September 2018. Quite possibly the most highly anticipated “opening soon” eatery on this list of new Vancouver restaurants, we’ll be sure to keep you posted on this one.
Address: 833 Granville Street, Vancouver
Jollibee — Cambie & W Broadway
It hasn’t even opened a single BC location, but Jollibee has confirmed to Dished that yet another Vancouver outpost is in the works. Last year, Dished Vancouver was the first to reveal the famous Filipino fast-food chain was opening a Granville Street location in downtown Vancouver.
Address: Cambie & W Broadway