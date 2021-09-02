New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 54 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now or in the near future.

New Vancouver restaurants

A new Caribbean food purveyor is aiming to bring a taste of the islands to Vancouver. BARA Caribbean Cuisine is officially open inside International Village Mall.

Address: International Village Mall — 88 W Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 236-427-3920

A new video game-themed food cart has just launched in Vancouver. 8bite is now open and can be found at Jonathan Rogers Park in Mount Pleasant on specific dates, which will be updated on its Instagram.

Address: Check for location

A popular Vietnamese street food chain recently launched a brand new location. Obanhmi is now open and operating at 1668 W Broadway #102.

Address: 1668 W Broadway #102, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-1668

Alouette is the newest addition to the Executive Table Group’s collection of eateries, which includes Vancouver’s Hydra Estiatorio Mediterranean & Bar, North Vancouver’s Seaside Provisions, and Richmond’s Freebird Table & Bar.

Address: 567 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Highly anticipated new concept Delara Restaurant has officially opened at 2272 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano.

Address: 2272 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Popular Australian retailer the Source Bulk Foods has officially opened its second North American location in Vancouver. While the zero-waste brand was founded Down Under, it currently operates 64 bulk food stores around the globe in the UK, New Zealand, Ireland, and Singapore.

Address: 2699 West Broadway, Vancouver

Good news for folks in downtown Vancouver who love Japanese specialty food and grocery items, Aburi Restaurants, Canada’s Aburi To-Go concept, is popping up in a new location.

Address: Gyoza Bar — 622 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Dished Vancouver was thrilled to be the first inside to see what the space and the kitchen, led by award-winning Executive Chef Will Lew, has in store for patrons.

Address: Versante Hotel — 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

Katsuya has officially opened its first Vancouver location on Robson Street. The Toronto-based Japanese-fusion tonkatsu chain opened an outpost in Coquitlam in fall 2019, and now the brand’s second BC location is operating at 1471 Robson Street.

Address: 1471 Robson Street, Vancouver

Out with the designer dim sum, and in with the sweet treats. WaffleLand Café is now officially open in the former location of Ampersand Bistro & Bar.

Address: 32 Water Street, Vancouver

Black Coffeehouse + Lounge is now open in Mount Pleasant. The 1 East Broadway concept is now open and operating in the former location of Asian-fusion restaurant Indochine Kitchen + Bar.

Address: 1 East Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-0828

A new destination for Caribbean eats just launched in Vancouver. Baby Dhal Roti is now open on The Drive. The 2707 Commercial Drive spot, aka “Vancouver’s Roti headquarters,” is now officially operating.

Address: 2707 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-7684

A new spot for top-notch treats and sips, Honeybrew Strudel Bar, is now officially open in downtown Vancouver. This sweet destination has taken over the former location of Truffles Fine Foods at 785 Davie Street.

Address: 785 Davie Street, Vancouver

First, there was the vibrant food Jeepney with the colourful, photo-worthy grub. Now, the brick-and-mortar restaurant from Shameless Buns is officially open to the public.

Address: 5772 Fraser Street, Vancouver



New Vancouver restaurants opening soon

A brand new West Coast Japanese restaurant is gearing up to launch in Vancouver soon. This is your first sneak peek at Land & Sea, slated to open in south Kerrisdale this week.

Address: 1864 W 57th Avenue, Vancouver

One of Vancouver’s most popular Nashville hot chicken spots has announced plans for a new location. And UBC students will definitely have something to cheer about.

Address: 6065 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Community Taps and Pizza is aiming to open its doors to the public this fall. Once it does, folks can expect lunch, dinner, and happy hour specials, as well as weekend brunch service. There will also be tons of options for takeout and off-sales.

Address: 1191 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Popular Victoria-based burger joint, Bin 4 Burger Lounge, has announced when burger lovers in Burnaby will have access to their tasty eats.

A new spot for pastries and gelato is opening in a former downtown Starbucks location. The Perfecto Cafe will be launching soon at 605 Davie Street.

Address: 605 Davie Street, Vancouver

SWITCH is advertised as “Vancouver’s largest premier party venue,” and it’s set to open in late 2021. Located at 1339 Robson Street (formerly Hon’s Wun-Tun House), SWITCH describes itself as a kitchen, bar, and lounge as well as a new karaoke destination.

Address: 1339 Robson Street, Vancouver

NeNe Chicken has signage up at a new address in Vancouver. Looks like the famous Korean fried chicken chain will be launching in the West End.

Address: 1231 Davie Street, Vancouver

BjornBar Bakery is opening a new location in Coquitlam soon. This will be the second outpost for the popular North Vancouver sweet spot, which is known for its wide selection of delicious gourmet dessert bars.

Address: The U — 111 – 581 Clarke Road, Coquitlam

A new Korean bistro called MunChicken is set to open in Kitsilano. The eatery has put up signage at 1629 Yew Street, in the former location of Mak N Ming, which closed its doors in July.

Address: 1629 Yew Street, Vancouver

Linh Café Vancouver House Linh Café’s new location is coming in hot, foodies! The French-Vietnamese restaurant confirmed back in January that it would be opening at 1428 Granville Street at Vancouver House. The eatery currently operates an original outpost in Kitsilano at 2836 W 4th Avenue. It dishes up an array of Vietnamese noodle soups, French delicacies, and signature shareables such as spicy baguettes sticks, escargot, and salad rolls. Address: 1428 Granville Street, Vancouver Instagram

A new spot for quality ‘za is planning on opening in Vancouver soon. Pizza Rubato Napoletana is gearing up to launch at 561 W Broadway. Named after an Italian musical term that means “rhythmic freedom,” the new pizza joint will be a destination where folks can find over 25 different varieties of authentic Neapolitan pies once it opens.

Address: 561 W Broadway, Vancouver

When one chain closes, it looks like another one opens. Fatburger Canada has some big news for Vancouverites. The brand is officially opening a new flagship location downtown in the Granville Entertainment District, to be more specific.

Address: 734 Granville Street, Vancouver

The talented folks behind Surrey’s celebrated eatery Afghan Kitchen have revealed they have a new concept in the works. Zarak is slated to open in Vancouver later this fall, Dished Vancouver is told. The new restaurant will be launching at 2102 Main Street in October 2021, tentatively.

Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver

A new modern Asian restaurant called “Saola” is set to open in Vancouver. Slated to open at 2415 Main Street in early 2021, the folks behind this project include Do Chay’s Patrick Do, seasoned hospitality veteran Kevin Lin, and actor-producer and actor-writer Osric Chau and Nicholas Carey, respectively.

Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver

