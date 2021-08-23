New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have opened for the first time recently, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are the best new Vancouver restaurants you need to try.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

First, there was the vibrant food Jeepney with the colourful, photo-worthy grub. Now, the brick-and-mortar restaurant from Shameless Buns is open. Dished Vancouver was the first inside the new 5772 Fraser Street must-try eatery, and we got to check out the punchy interior and some stellar new menu items to boot.

Address: 5772 Fraser Street, Vancouver



Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cream Pony (@creampony)

This fresh concept is now open and it’s serving up handmade brioche donuts and buttermilk fried chicken on the North Shore. Cream Pony is located at 111 1st Street E Unit B2 in North Vancouver’s Lower Lonsdale. Patrons are asked to enter via Lolo Lane.

Address: 111 1st Street E Unit B2, North Vancouver (entrance on Lolo Lane)

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy Abel (@selectaabel)

A new destination for Caribbean eats just launched in Vancouver. Baby Dhal Roti is now open on The Drive. The 2707 Commercial Drive spot, aka “Vancouver’s Roti headquarters,” officially opened to the public this month.

Address: 2707 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-7684

Instagram

Super Veloce is your new must-try spot for coffee in downtown Vancouver. The concept quietly opened this month in the lobby of Vancouver’s Shaw Tower at 1067 West Cordova Street.

Address: Shaw Tower — 1067 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Want to take a trip to Greece without leaving the city? Step inside Vancouver’s brand new spot for Mediterranean eats, Loula’s Taverna & Bar. The restaurant is a wonderful addition to The Drive. You can’t miss the eye-catching blue exterior and red door when passing by on the street.

Address: 1608 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram