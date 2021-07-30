If you are aiming to spice things up with your grocery shopping, Vancouver has tons of diverse stores for your grocery needs.

With a range of mom-and-pop shops and beyond, you can choose from Caribbean, Japanese, Chinese, Persian, Punjab food, and more.

Whether it’s hard-to-find imported items or nostalgic classics from your childhood, these spots should have what you’re after, and then some.

Here are 10 great diverse grocery stores in and around Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mi Tierra (@mitierralatinastore)

Mi Tierra is Downtown Vancouver’s new Latin American specialty grocery store. The store’s products are imported from Brazil and around Latin America, and you’re bound to discover some unique finds during your visit.

Address: 1104 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-522-9480

Facebook | Instagram

This market is the leading retailer of Caribbean food in western Canada, and they also have African and Newfoundland foods. They carry products like roti, pounded yam, Jamaican patties, and more favourites.

Address: 804 12th Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-522-9480

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by バンカナ -Vancana- (@in_vancouver_today)

Buy Delicious “Ready-To-Eat” Japanese Food at Fujiya Foods. You can choose from a wide assortment of sushi, from Nigiri to Sashimi, as well as select special sushi trays and delicious Bento boxes. Look out for daily deals on fresh sushi, including their famous $2.95 California Roll.

Address: 912 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Phone: (604) 251-1988

Address: #112-1050 W. Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-608-1050

Address: #113-3086 Street Edwards Drive, Richmond

Phone: 604-608-1050

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @persiafoods

Persia Foods is a family-owned grocery store that has been serving Vancouver’s Persian food needs since 1996. Stop by for delicious options like barbari bread, saffron ice cream, basmati rice, and tons of luscious fruits.

Address: 2827 W Broadway Vancouver

Phone: 778-826-1036

Address: 1730 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 778-826-1036

Address: 6437 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-826-1036

Address: 6791 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 778-826-1036

Address: 118 15th Street W, North Vancouver

Phone: 778-826-1036

Address: 2011 Lonsdale, North Vancouver

Phone: 778-826-1036

Address: 1469 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Phone: 778-826-1036

Address: 8360 Prince Edward Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-826-1036

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakuraya (@sakurayavancouver)

Sakuraya is a gem in Vancouver for Japanese food and snacks. You can grab ramen, miso soup, seasoning, treats, dried foods, and more.

Address: 2827 W Broadway Vancouver

Phone: 604-872-8885

Instagram

Punjab Grocery Store is a taste of Indian cuisine in Vancouver. This Indian grocery store sells fresh produce, traditional spices, and authentic delicacies.

Address: 6635 Main Street, Vancouver, BC

Phone: 604-322-5502

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Organic Acres Market (@oamarket)

This local neighbourhood grocery store has all the healthy snacks and foods you could want. You can choose from organic peanut butter, popcorn, fruits, hummus, and more.

Address: 3603 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-1132

Facebook | Instagram

Edsa Mart Filipino Specialty Grocery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edsa Mart Filipino Grocery (@edsamart)

Edsa Mart is a Filipino Specialty Grocery store located in Richmond. They carry a variety of Filipino specialty ingredients, products and baked goods.

Address: 4051 No 5 Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-370-4051

Facebook | Instagram

Exotic International Market

Based in Richmond, the Exotic International Market specializes in Indian, Caribbean, Mexican, Mediterranean, organic and gluten-free products.

Address: 11331 Coppersmith Way #110, Richmond

Phone: 604-447-5228

Facebook

Kim’s Mart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Straus (@einstraus)

This Korean supermarket is great for picking up Korean food and snacks. They are known for their great service, pricing, and selection.

Address: 519 E Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-872-8885

Facebook