Diverse grocery stores in Vancouver to check out
If you are aiming to spice things up with your grocery shopping, Vancouver has tons of diverse stores for your grocery needs.
With a range of mom-and-pop shops and beyond, you can choose from Caribbean, Japanese, Chinese, Persian, Punjab food, and more.
Whether it’s hard-to-find imported items or nostalgic classics from your childhood, these spots should have what you’re after, and then some.
Here are 10 great diverse grocery stores in and around Vancouver.
Mi Tierra Latina Grocery
Mi Tierra is Downtown Vancouver’s new Latin American specialty grocery store. The store’s products are imported from Brazil and around Latin America, and you’re bound to discover some unique finds during your visit.
Address: 1104 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-522-9480
Caribbean Market
This market is the leading retailer of Caribbean food in western Canada, and they also have African and Newfoundland foods. They carry products like roti, pounded yam, Jamaican patties, and more favourites.
Address: 804 12th Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-522-9480
Fujiya Japanese Foods
Buy Delicious “Ready-To-Eat” Japanese Food at Fujiya Foods. You can choose from a wide assortment of sushi, from Nigiri to Sashimi, as well as select special sushi trays and delicious Bento boxes. Look out for daily deals on fresh sushi, including their famous $2.95 California Roll.
Address: 912 Clark Drive, Vancouver
Phone: (604) 251-1988
Address: #112-1050 W. Pender Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-608-1050
Address: #113-3086 Street Edwards Drive, Richmond
Phone: 604-608-1050
Persia Foods
Persia Foods is a family-owned grocery store that has been serving Vancouver’s Persian food needs since 1996. Stop by for delicious options like barbari bread, saffron ice cream, basmati rice, and tons of luscious fruits.
Address: 2827 W Broadway Vancouver
Phone: 778-826-1036
Address: 1730 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 778-826-1036
Address: 6437 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-826-1036
Address: 6791 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 778-826-1036
Address: 118 15th Street W, North Vancouver
Phone: 778-826-1036
Address: 2011 Lonsdale, North Vancouver
Phone: 778-826-1036
Address: 1469 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Phone: 778-826-1036
Address: 8360 Prince Edward Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-826-1036
Sakuraya Japanese Supermarket
Sakuraya is a gem in Vancouver for Japanese food and snacks. You can grab ramen, miso soup, seasoning, treats, dried foods, and more.
Address: 2827 W Broadway Vancouver
Phone: 604-872-8885
Punjab Food Center
Punjab Grocery Store is a taste of Indian cuisine in Vancouver. This Indian grocery store sells fresh produce, traditional spices, and authentic delicacies.
Address: 6635 Main Street, Vancouver, BC
Phone: 604-322-5502
Organic Acres Market
This local neighbourhood grocery store has all the healthy snacks and foods you could want. You can choose from organic peanut butter, popcorn, fruits, hummus, and more.
Address: 3603 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-1132
Edsa Mart Filipino Specialty Grocery
Address: 4051 No 5 Road, Richmond
Phone: 604-370-4051
Exotic International Market
Based in Richmond, the Exotic International Market specializes in Indian, Caribbean, Mexican, Mediterranean, organic and gluten-free products.
Address: 11331 Coppersmith Way #110, Richmond
Phone: 604-447-5228
Kim’s Mart
This Korean supermarket is great for picking up Korean food and snacks. They are known for their great service, pricing, and selection.
Address: 519 E Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-872-8885