A brand new West Coast Japanese restaurant is gearing up to launch in Vancouver soon. This is your first sneak peek at Land & Sea, slated to open in south Kerrisdale in just a few weeks.

The concept is brought to us by Chef Kevin Lin and creative designer Steph Wan. The duo tells Dished Vancouver that patrons who step into the 1864 W 57th Avenue eatery can expect dishes inspired by traditional Japanese flavours and made using modern West Coast techniques.

Land & Sea’s address might seem familiar if you’re a fan of pasta. It was formerly occupied by cozy Italian joint, Senova, which closed back in 2019 after 14 years of operation.

Aiming to combine the season’s best ingredients and Lin’s experimental cooking style, we anticipate digging into plates like flame-finished Ora King salmon soba, unagi risotto, Fraser Valley duck with yakiniku gravy, and vegan options like eggplant kabayaki donburi once this destination opens.

Land & Sea’s menu features products from local suppliers such as Two Rivers Meats, Fanny Bay Oysters, Glorious Organics, Sky Harvest, and Ponderosa Mushrooms to name just a few.

“My food is mostly inspired by my travels around the world,” says Lin.

“Although Vancouver is my home, I’ve spent a lot of time abroad, working, travelling, eating, and learning the unfamiliar to broaden the way I cook and see food. At Land & Sea, I’d like to share that with my guests.”

The 2,400 sq ft restaurant features an open kitchen concept and a bar where guests can pull up a stool and sip on a selection from Land & Sea’s carefully curated wine program or opt for a beverage off of the original cocktail menu.

Land & Sea is planning to softly open its doors on September 3rd, 2021. Mark those calendars!

Land & Sea Restaurant & Bar

Address: 1864 W 57th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Photos courtesy Land & Sea