NeNe Chicken has signage up at a new address in Vancouver. Looks like the famous Korean fried chicken chain will be launching in the West End.

Folks will find the new shop at 1231 Davie Street, the former location of Ramen Koika.

NeNe’s first North American location opened on Kingsway back in April.

Dished Vancouver was the first inside the anticipated spot, and we got to check out the brand’s signature varieties of fried chicken, including Original, Swicy (sweet and spicy), Freaking Hot, Snowing Cheese, Snowing Chilli, Soy Garlic, and Green Onion Chicken in both original and garlic varieties.

NeNe is an international chain with locations across the globe, including in Japan, Singapore, Australia, and of course, Korea.

This brand, which was founded in 1999, is known for serving up chicken made with its secret battered dipping process that keeps the chicken juicy and the batter crispy.

It has a huge following thanks to its high-quality ingredients and cooking methods, which include a special marinating machine for the chicken, which is always delivered fresh daily and never frozen.

We’ll keep you posted on an opening date for this spot. Stay tuned!

NeNe Chicken – Davie Street

Address: 1231 Davie Street, Vancouver

Instagram