Linh Café’s new location is coming in hot, foodies! The French-Vietnamese restaurant will open this weekend at Vancouver House, at 1428 Granville Street.

The eatery has also temporarily paused operations at its original Kitsilano outpost in order to complete renovations there.

So, this means, the new restaurant will be the sole place to indulge in an array of Vietnamese noodle soups, French delicacies, and signature shareables such as spicy baguette sticks, escargot, and salad rolls, for now.

As you can probably tell from these images, the interior of Linh Café Vancouver House is looking amazing.

The new restaurant is nearly 100% finished and features a stunning French-inspired, vintage kitchen complete with copper pans that will be served as dishware to patrons.

Linh Café’s new kitchen also has two, impressively large 320L kettles which will be used for cooking pho.

The dining room here is described as “Asian-inspired,” with elements like wooden doors and a “prestige stair railing combination” that aim to give off the same vibes as ones found in houses in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Copper design elements and hand-carved wooden details can be seen throughout the restaurant.

Linh Café joins the growing list of restaurants setting up shop in the area, including Vancouver’s first Momofuku Noodle Bar and the newly opened Autostrada.

Linh Café Vancouver House officially opens to the public on Saturday, September 4.

Linh Café Vancouver House

Address: 1428 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram